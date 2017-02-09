Our parliament to be first Green Parliament: NA Speaker

LAHORE, Feb 9 (APP): National Assembly (NA) Speaker
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said parliament of Pakistan
would become the first ‘Green Parliament’ in the world as work has been started to shift energy needs of parliament
on solar energy.
Addressing a seminar regarding the Kashmir Day at Kinnaird
College (KC) here, he said parliament was the first legislature
in the world which ensured formation of a parliamentary task
force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in wake of the post Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).
He said women were playing a greater
role in legislation than ever before, adding that more than 50
per cent of parliamentary affairs were being conducted by
women.
The speaker said students had always been invited to
witness proceedings of the House and a sizeable
number of graduates had also been completed internships
in various branches of the National Assembly.
He also invited students of Kinnaird College to visit the NA.
To a question, Ayaz Sadiq said: “I let the opposition
to talk on Panama Leaks and try to ensure proceedings
in harmony in parliament”, he maintained.
He also described responsibilities and fundamental functions of the National Assembly besides highlighting rules and procedures of election of the NA speaker and deputy
speaker.