Our historic heritage secure in Pakistan: Hindu pilgrims

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):Leader of Hindu pilgrims, who have come to Pakistan from India to attend Katas Raj ceremony, Shiv Partab
Bajaj, has said that their historic heritage is secure in Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here
on Tuesday, he said that the the yatrees were thankful to the
Pakistani government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)
for providing the best arrangements of security, transport and accommodation to them.
He said that they appreciated the steps taken by ETPB
Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq for making beautiful and
protecting the worship places of minorities and their properties.
He said that their sacred places were more secure now than ever
before.
He rejected speculations spread by some countries including
India about the Katas Raj Temple, saying that the fewer rains
and material released by a nearby cement factory caused the water
issue in the historical pond, whereas the government of Pakistan
and the ETPB were making efforts to resolve the issue, he added.
He said that Hindu pilgrims visited Shahi Qila and Greater
Iqbal Park where they met people coming from far-flung areas
who made ‘selfies’ with them.
