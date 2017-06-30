Our enemies shall never succeed to lower our resolve, or to divide us: COAS

PARACHINAR, June 30 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Parachinar, Kurram

Agency and had a detailed briefing about security situation and recent

terrorist incidents.

The COAS interacted with local tribal elders and representatives of the sit-in, a news release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

Offering dua for Shuhada, the COAS expressed his grief on loss

of precious lives.

The COAS said that he was abroad and on return weather delayed

his attempts to visit Parachinar. Meanwhile Commander Peshawar Corps

and IGFC were present at Parachinar and implemented directions of

the COAS in taking care of the victims and the affected families.

“We as a nation have given unprecedented sacrifices in war

against terrorism and we shall succeed. Our enemies shall never

succeed to lower our resolve or to divide us” the COAS said.

Appreciating Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local

administration for their efforts, the COAS acknowledged their

contributions.

To date 126 brave soldiers of FC KP alone have laid down their

lives and 387 have been injured while performing security duties in

Kurram Agency only. “FC KP is a professional force inclusive of all

tribes and sects performing their duties selflessly,” the COAS said.

Speaking at the occasion tribal elders expressed their full

confidence and trust in army and its leadership. “We stand with our

Security Forces and our blood is for our motherland. We all are

Pakistanis and Muslim,” the elders remarked.

Later, the COAS also met representatives of the sit-in and listened

to their concerns. “While administrative concerns will be pursued

with the executive body, suggestions regarding security mechanism

are being incorporated forthwith. We can only be effective when

locals are part of the security and vigilance,” the COAS said.

The COAS made the following announcements:

While there are clear evidences of hostile foreign hands in

recent incidents, local facilitators and abettors have been

apprehended who will be tried in military courts.

Additional army troops have been moved in Parachinar to

enhance its security while FC troops are being beefed up on

Pakistan-Afghan border to seal it effectively. Toori Razakars are

also being dovetailed on check posts.

Safe city project for Parachinar by installing CCTV cameras in

line with the ones in Lahore and Islamabad will be undertaken.

Fencing of border is already in progress. More sensitive areas

of FATA are being fenced in Phase 1 while complete Pak-Afghan border

including in Baluchistan will be fenced in Phase 2.

Firing by FC troops while handling mob situation post blast is

being inquired in to and those responsible shall not be spared. FC

commandant has already been changed. Notwithstanding the irreparable

loss, four Shaheeds and injured due to firing have been given

separate compensation by FC.

Army Public School Parachinar is named after Maj Gulfam

Shaheed and it will be upgraded to Cadet College in due course.

Trauma Centre will be established at Parachinar by Army while

local civil hospital will be upgraded for better medical care by

civil administration.

Government has now announced compensation for Parachinar

victims at par with other such victims elsewhere in the country. All

Pakistanis are equal.

Army fully supports mainstreaming of FATA which is being

pursued and its early implementation is essential for enduring peace

and stability.

The COAS said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to

bring back normalcy in the country.

He said that threat continues to reside across the border in

Afghanistan with ISIS gaining strength there. “We need to remain

united, steadfast, prepared and vigilant against this threat which

has an agenda of exploiting sectarian fault-line.

“Our security forces are symbol of national integration so

is our security apparatus; we are one nation”. “Also, a

greater Pak-Afg border coordination and security cooperation is

required in this regard” the COAS said.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt

and IGFC KP were also present at the occasion.