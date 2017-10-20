Our commitment to fight terrorists down to the last man is clear: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Friday said, “Our commitment to fight the terrorists down to the last man is absolutely clear.”

He was addressing the concluding session of International

Seminar on Air Power (ISAP) as chief guest at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, a news release issued by media directorate of PAF said.

The two-day seminar was held under the auspices of PAF. Speakers and observers from 18 allied countries

participated in the seminar and presented their views on the emerging trends in airpower.

The Air Chief thanked the participants for their contribution in making the seminar a great success. He

highlighted the effectiveness of airpower in addressing the sub-conventional

threat, which had emerged out as an important point in the seminar. He

commented upon the valuable experience PAF had gained in sub-conventional

domain during various operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad, while

fighting alongside the sister services. In this context, he also offered

training support to the allied air forces in the newly-established Airpower

Centre of Excellence.

Senior serving and retired PAF officers, Pakistan based foreign defence, air attaches,

defence analysts and selected academia notables from various institutions of

Islamabad attended the seminar.