Orange-Line train a special gift of Pak-China friendship: CM

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Orange-Line Metro Train project in Lahore is a special gift of Pakistan-China friendship, love and sincerity.

He said this in a meeting with Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project Manager Zhu Pengfei here on Sunday.

He said that the project is a special gift for the citizens of Lahore from the president, prime minister and people of China.

Shehbaz declared the project of utmost importance for modernisation of transport system, adding that quality work on civil works of the project was in progress.

He said the Metro Train project would be a symbol of architecture, transparency and high class. “It will prove to be a game-changer in provision of international standard, modern and speedy source of travel.

The chief minister said that people of Pakistan could never forget this

great gift of the people of China.

The participants in the meeting expressed their satisfaction over progress of civil works in the project.

The project manager also appreciated the standard of work of the project under the leadership of the Punjab chief minister.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority and officers concerned were also present in the meeting.