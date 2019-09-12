Opposition’s Lock-down plan, a tactic to get personal & political gains : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday, criticizing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’ s plan to lock down federal capital (next month), termed it an opposition tactic to achieve personal and political gains.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the nation was witnessing the whole scenario as at this crucial time when world community was looking towards the burning issue Kashmir, JUI-F was busy in political point-scoring.