Opposition’s bid against Senate chairman a political adventure: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the opposition’s no- trust move against the Senate chairman was a political adventure, which would be foiled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies.

Talking to media persons here after attending a seminar on the occasion of death anniversary of Sir Aga Khan III, she said the country could not afford such adventures due to its political and economic situation.