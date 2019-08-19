Opposition’s APC to negatively impact Kashmir cause: KP information minister

PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP):Minister for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai said Monday the opposition was a group of vested interest that has caused damage to Kashmir cause by calling All Parties Conference (APC) at this critical hour.

“Calling APC by the opposition at this crucial juncture is like stabbing a dagger into Kashmir cause from behind and the so-called event is all about fun for them to eat and drink,” the provincial information minister said while commenting on the opposition’s move to call an APC on current situation.

He said that divisions has taken place into ranks of the opposition that had no substantial reason or agenda to use against the government, adding opposition leaders were facing corruption charges and their third leadership in row was participating in the APC.