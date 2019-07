ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq said on Wednesday that opposition’s agitation lacked support of the masses.

In a tweet, she said those born with golden spoon in the mouth, cannot launch political struggles.

She said that after the failure of Mandi Bahauddin corner meeting and workers conventions, Begum Safdar Awan wants to use GT road traffic to give impression of popularity.