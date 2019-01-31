ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar Thursday said opposition parties were using floor of the Parliament and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to influence the accountability process.
Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid name was nominated as PAC member, adding that he was a senior politician and well-aware of the Parliamentary system.
Opposition using Parliament’s floor to influence accountability process: Hammad Azhar
