Opposition urged to shun politics of agitation, give valuable suggestion for budget

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): The treasury benches on Tuesday urged

the opposition members to shun the politics of agitation and play

their due role by presenting valuable suggestions which could be accommodated in the budget for next fiscal year.

Responding to points raised by leader of the opposition Syed

Khursheed Ahmad Shah and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said the opposition members were responsible people and the government was ready to accommodate all valuable suggestions for betterment of the people.

He said the government had offered the opposition for character

of economy like character of democracy but regretted that they were

toeing someone’s agenda.

He also advised the opposition to learn lesson from the Upper

House of the Parliament which always contributed positive proposal

and suggestions in the budget.

Rana Tanveer said that around 80 per cent proposals given by

the Senators were accommodated every year in the budget.

Recounting the government achievement, the minister said record

19000 MW was generated for the first time in the country history

while Pakistan Stock Exchange was also being considered in top

five stock exchanges of the world.

He said the government inherited around $ three billion

foreign reserves and was on verge of default but know the

reserves had touched to $ 22 billion.

He also criticized the opposition leader for delivering

a regular speech but avoided to discuss the budget which

related to lives of over 200 million peoples.

Chief of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Khan

Achakzai reiterated that amendment should be brought to

the rule and procedure so the opposition leader’s speeches

should also be live telecasted.

He requested the Speaker to suspend the proceeding in

order to hold negotiation with the opposition leader.

Amra Khan while taking part in the budget discussion,

termed the budget pro-people and pro-farmers. She congratulated

the government and the finance minister for giving a balanced

and welfare-orientated budget.

She said Pakistan rating has been improved as per the

reports of the foreign financial institutions. She expressed

the hope that Pakistan would join G-20 by 2030.

She said all development projects and schemes were being

completed ahead of its schedule time adding that Sahiwal Coal

Power Plant has been completed in a record time of only 22

months which reflected the government commitment to steer the

country on road to progress and prosperity at accelerated speed.

She said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project initiated

by the government would be a game changer in the region which

would also bring resolution in the country.

She said the government has allocated hefty amount for

promotion of higher education, Pakistan Baatul Mal and Benazir

Income Support Programme.

She called for setting up a university, vocational training

college, sweet home and child home in her constituency –

Pakpattan.

Maulana Gohar Shah was of the views that a concrete system

should be devised to ensure interest-free economic system in

the country.

He said that meagre amount was allocated for Baatul Mal

which should be at least Rs.20 billion.

He said 10 per cent raise in salary and pension was

insufficient and it should be enhanced upto 15 per cent.

He said Mahmond dam was an important project which would

not only mitigate flood but also generate cheap hydel

electricity adding that it should be constructed without

any further delay.

He said such committee should be set up for sighting

of moon which could accept the evidence as per Shariah.

He alleged that 33 persons had sighted the moon for

Ramadan on Friday but the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

was not accepting their evidence.

Malik Abdul Ghafar Dogar said although the government

announced subsidy on fertilizer but more funds should

be allocated for this purpose.

He called for giving subsidy on Pam oil and sunflower

which would not only help the country self-sufficient in

edible oil but also save billion of dollars on import

of it.

He also demanded 100 per cent tax on the import dry

and imported milk to help strengthen local dairy

industries.

Participating in the budget debate, Rana Muhammad Qasim said

that the economy of the country has improved as shown by the

economic indicators.

He said that the fiscal deficit has reduced, load-shedding

to industry was eliminated and the country would hopefully be

included in G20 group.

He said that the rating of country’s economy has improved

while the size of economy has crossed the threshold of $300

billion while inflation has reduced to 4.3 percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Muhammad Qasim congratulated

the government for presenting people-friendly budget. He said

that the budget has focus on development spending as the Public

Sector Development Programme funding has been increased manifold.

He highlighted the importance of monitoring the implementation

minimum wage to help labourers live a respectable life.

Nighat Parveen said that the government would successfully

complete its five-year tenure and expressed the hope that it

would form government in the next elections.

She stressed the need for enhancing pay of government employees

by 20%.

Mansab Ali termed the budget as historic and highlighted the

importance of enhancing the limit of agriculture loans.

Abida Mansoor congratulated Ishaq Dar for presenting a budget

for common man. She urged the opposition to take part in budget

discussion and give its positive proposals to improve the budget

document.

Ghulam Ahmad Lali lauded the Prime Minister and Finance Minister

for giving balanced budget. He said the government announced so many relief packages for boosting of the agriculture sector.

However, he suggested that loan of small farmers should also

be waived off in order to mitigate their sufferings. He also called

for promoting agri research in the country to boost per acre agri

output.

He suggested duty free import of old tractors should be allowed

as locally manufacture tractors were very costly. He demanded

construction of 100 bed hospital besides stadium in his

constituency.

Parveen Masood Bhatti congratulated the government for

presenting the people-friendly budget for year 2017-18. She

said no new tax was imposed rather more facilities were given

to the masses.

She said CPEC and Metro bus projects were launched to provide

more facilities to the people.

She also lauded the Railways Minister for complete revamping

of Pakistan Railways and putting it on right track.

She said the government was equally paying attention to

develop the remote areas and setting up of women university,

modern civil hospital, Quaid-e-Azam solar park etc in Bahawalpur

were some examples in this regard.

Muhammad Jamaluddin said around Rs 1001 billion was allocated

in the budget for development purpose which was a record.

He appreciated the government for allocating more funds to

Pakistan Baatul Mal and Benazir Income Support but regretted

that budget for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was reduced

by 10 per cent.

He said the government should enhance budget for IDPs as

they have rendered supreme sacrifices for the country.

He said Rs.400,000 was not sufficient for construction of

houses which were damaged during the militancy adding that

considerable increase should be made in this regard.

He also called for enhancing funds from Rs.24 billion to

Rs 50 billion to FATA. He deplored for not earmarking fund to

any signal new project in FATA.

He lauded the government for allocating funds to Baatul Mal

but called for expanding its jurisdiction to FATA.

Phyllis Azeem also congratulated the government for presenting

5th consecutive budget which was reflection of strengthened democracy in the country. She said the government economic policies have started paying dividend.

She demanded increase in seats for minority in the Assembly.

Shahnaz Salim suggested mark up rate on loans for agri sector

should be at par with industrial sector. She also called for operationalizing D G Khan Airport again.

Tahira Bukhari said that the salaries of government employees

should be raised in proportionate to the increase in inflation

rate adding that many schemes introduced by the government for

disabled and Shuhada was good initiative by the government.

Shaheen Shafiq said that “for analyzing progress of Pakistan,

we should look difference between 2013 and the year 2017.”

She said that the loadshedding has been reduced from 18 hours

during the tenure of last government to just 3 hours.

She lauded the government for presenting people-friendly budget

and it did not raise prices of daily used commodities.

Later the House was adjourned to meet again on Wednesday at

11:00 am.