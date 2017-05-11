Opposition urged to avoid making JIT report controversial

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik Thursday urged the opposition parties to avoid

making Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on Dawn Leaks,

controversial.

Talking to a private news channel, he said reputed members

of national security agencies were part of the JIT which gave

recommendations on the matter after thorough investigations.

He said the government, in response, accepted the

recommendations and implemented them.

Dr. Musadik said the matter now had been resolved amicably

and the opposition should avoid point scoring over it.

Commenting on cheating in examinations in Sindh province,

Musadik Malik said the matter was in fact ‘collapse of values’.

He said rather criticizing the issue or to do politics, the

Sindh government should take the matter seriously.