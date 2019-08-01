Opposition united to serve their own ‘personal interests’: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan Thursday said that the Pakistan’s Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party’s corrupt leaders opposed each other throughout their life career have come together to serve their own personal interests and to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) “.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Javed said that PTI government would not let the opposition succeed in their negative agendas against government, adding, they were using pressure tactics for Senate Chairman seat to get NRO.

He said the opposition will never reap success in their conspiracies to de-seat Sanjrani.