Opposition should give positive suggestions rather than criticizing gov: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain while criticizing Leader of Opposition

Syed Khurshid Shah for making it a habit to deliver a speech

and then walk out of the house, said such practice should be

ended.

He urged the opposition leader and opposition parties to

attend the house and play their effective role by giving

positive proposals for improving the budget.

The government had been accepting the proposals with an

open heart to improve the national document, he added.

The minister said it was not a democratic tradition to deliver

a speech and then walk out of the house, particularly for a person,

who had been raising questions about the budget.

He said last year the government had accommodated about

80 percent of the proposals forwarded by the Senate for incorporation

in the budget document.

He said that the electricity generation witnessed record 19,000

megawatt and loadshedding had reduced. He, however, made it clear that

if the opposition wanted the government to provide electricity to

the thieves, it would not be allowed.

Rana Tanveer said people were witnessing progress and development

being made during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government

with better transparency and accountability than the regime of

Pakistan Peoples Party.

Referring to Nehal Hashmi’s statemet, he said sometimes political

workers got emotional and give such statements, which should not be

used for politicking. The people were well aware of PPP’s ‘ties’

with the judiciary, particularly during the period of Asif

Ali Zardari, he added.

Taking part in the budget discussion, Justice (R) Iftikhar Cheema

said hefty amount had been allocated for Benazir Income Support Programme

to support the poor.

He said despite international and external problems, the government

had announced 10 per cent raise in salary and pension of the government

empolyees, which though should have been at least 20 per cent.

He appreciated various incentives announced in the budget for

farmers, as the same would help improve their life standard.

Cheema said billions of rupees had been allocated for development

projects. The government had launched many power projects which would

help end load-shedding next year.

He called for taking immediate steps for implementing an interest

free economic system in the country, besides bringing reforms in the judicial system.

Dr Sherzra Mansab Ali Khan appreciated the government and the finance

minister for presenting the 5th consecutive budget, which, she said, was

balanced one based on ground realities.

She said fiscal deficit had been bridged while inflation had

been brought to only 4 per cent.

She said 40 per cent more allocation was made for development projects

this year, which was appreciable.

She suggested a special fund should be allocated for diplomacy

in order to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue at the international fora and expose Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir. She also

called for setting up Guru Nanak University at the earliest.