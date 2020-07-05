Opposition ruling Karachi for 12 years not even cleaned storm drains: Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that Opposition ruling Karachi for 12 consecutive years have not even cleaned the storm drains.

In a twitter message, he said that last year we cleared these drains with the help of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) under Lets Clean Karachi campaign.

The minister said that rain water flowed smoothly and many areas which used to drown were saved, adding that “this year brace yourselves Karachiites”, he said.

He said “we collected and spent Rs.98 million from private enterprise and were able to save the city from drowning.

He said no government funding was involved. While here they are saying they will take $8 million from World Bank.