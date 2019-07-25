ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media, Iftikhar Durani Thursday said if the opposition parties have pain for the nation then they should return the looted money in the national exchequer.
He tweeted that it was the only way to get them rid of their national sins.
Opposition return looted money if feel pain for nation: Iftikhar Durrani
