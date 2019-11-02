Opposition’ political turmoil negatively impact Kashmir cause: PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Saturday said that political turmoil in the country would negatively impact Kashmir cause and the opposition was pursuing the agenda of enemies of Pakistan.

Opposition parties to have “mercy on Kashmiri people and JUI-F chief was negating the basic rules of Islam for personal interests”, they said while speaking in a Radio program.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said Prime minister Imran Khan has rightly said that no one can black mail him, adding, PM Imran Khan is a strong man and this tactic will not work out for opposition.

“We inherited a financial disaster and incumbent government is putting all efforts to bring Pakistan back on track”, he added.

There is malicious agenda behind this Azadi March, the minister said adding, protests are being held globally against corruption, but here protests are being held in Pakistan to save the corrupt leaders who just wanted to save their looted money.

He said PTI led government is committed to stabilize economy and taking all possible measures to boost business activities in the country.

Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan is heading towards the right direction, he mentioned.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said People of Gilgit -Baltistan are our asset and the Prime minister is determined to improve life style of under privileged segments of the country.

It is highly appreciable that the Prime minister is connected with the people of country, he said adding, opposition is using religion as a political tool to influence the nation and manipulate their sentiments.

Leader PTI Sadaqat Ali Abbassi said opposition’s long march is just a tactic to create political turmoil by using religious sentiments of people.

Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman has no moral grounds to stage any protest against government, he said.

Opposition just wanted NRO for their corrupt leaders, he added.

Abbasi said the government has not created any hurdle and facilitated the protestors in a democratic manner and opposition’s demand of resignation is not acceptable.

Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman is pursuing foreign agenda to destabilize Pakistan, he said.

It’s just a move to divert attention from the real issues, he added.

Pakistan is facing many challenges and it was not a right time to stage this protest, the leader said, adding, Indian media is covering the long march and it is further strengthening India’s hegemonic designs.

Leader PTI Shaukat Basra also said the timing of long march is very controversial and this protest is staged by the opposition just to save corruption of their leaders and stop the process of accountability.

The incumbent government is handling the current political situation wisely and they have not made any arrest till now, he added.

No one is allowed to break the law. Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of people of Kashmir. Pakistan has pursued an effective diplomacy in order to highlight issue of Kashmir, he added.