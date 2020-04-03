Opposition playing politics on Corona crisis: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday criticized opposition parties for playing politics over corona crisis and said Tiger Force would be a volunteer force to help destitute and needy.

Talking to a private news channel she denied that NADRA was not cooperating with the provincial government,rather it was NADRA’s prime duty to provide required data to other national institutions in the time of national crisis.

If any provincial government needed data about the poor sections of the country it could request National Ehsaas Programme of the Federal government to order NADRA to fulfill the request, she suggested .

The daily wagers and families of low income would be registered and receive cash through Ehsaas programme for which the government has allocated an hefty amount, she added