Opposition parties not capable to remove Senate chairman: CM

LAHORE, Jul 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the opposition parties did not have the capability to remove Senate chairman from his post and they would lose badly in their movement of no-confidence against Sadiq Sanjrani.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always supported Sadiq Sanjrani, it is supporting him now and it would always support him in future.