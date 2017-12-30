Opposition parties made Model Town incident political issue: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Saturday said opposition parties had made Model Town incident a political issue for point scoring.

Talking to PTV, he urged political parties do not covert legal and court matter in political one for personal interest and said political issues should be resolved through dialogue.

The minister said Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri had waited the report of Justice Baqir Najfi on the issue but nothing was proved against the Punjab government in it then Qadri decided to call opposition All Political Parties conference and announced a new deadline.

He urged Tahirul Qadri to plead Model Town case in the court but not on the roads.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government always respected the judiciary and struggled for its restoration in the country.