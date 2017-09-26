Opposition parties appreciate PM’s address in UNGA: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N), Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum on Monday said opposition parties

also appreciated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s address in the

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan would continue its efforts till

independence of Kashmir and to achieve right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan was a peaceful country and did not want war and

strongly condemned terrorism. Pakistan would not allow anyone to use its

soil against others, he added.

Abdul Qayyum said the world has dual standred so we would have

fight through diplomacy.