Opposition not taking seriousness in legislation over issues: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday said the opposition parties were not taking seriousness in legislation in the Parliament over important national issues.

The Parliament had passed the intellectual property of Pakistan bill today by calling it Geographical Indication (GI) but the opposition had walk out over it, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to return to the country and come into the Parliament to address issues of common people.

She alleged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not established a single standard hospital during his regimes where he could get best medical treatment.

She said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had signed long term and expensive agreements of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Replying to a question, she said inquiry report on wheat and sugar issues would be surfaced soon and Prime Minister Imran Khan would take actions against involved.