Opposition not digesting nomination of shehbaz as next pm: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was head of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and he nominated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as a candidate of the country’s premiership in next general election 2018.

Talking to a private news channel, he said decision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the best regarding next prime minister but opposition was not digesting it.

He expressed hope that PML-N would win the next general election because of its performance and achievements in different sectors.