Opposition made tradition of demanding resignations: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Musadik Malik Saturday said opposition parties had made it a tradition to demand resignations after putting allegations against any one in the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had implemented decision of the Supreme Court.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate was elected from NA-120 and added victory of the candidate in by-election has validated party’s stance.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had been saying during the by-election campaign that the election would be a referendum after Supreme Court’s decision.

He said, every citizen of Pakistan had the right to form or head a political party.