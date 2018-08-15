Opposition integral part of Parliament, PTI respect right to criticism: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the Opposition was integral part of the Parliament and the PTI respected their right to opposition and criticism.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said the PTI government would give importance to positive suggestion given by the Opposition in the Parliament.

He said general election were held in the country in a free, fair and transparent manner as conduct of the elections had also been endorsed by national and international observers including FAFEN, European Union and Commonwealth.

Shah Mehmood described the PPPP and PML-N alliance as unnatural, saying that they could not go together for long. PPP have also expressed reservations on nomination of Shahbaz Sharif as candidate for the premiership, he added.

He said PTI gives importance to all the federating units and Parliament would be strong only when all parties play their role in strengthening democracy.

Qureshi felicitated newly elected Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser who have gained 176 votes.