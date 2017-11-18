Opposition hindering country’s progress: minister

MULTAN, Nov 18 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food
Security & Research Skindar Hayat Bosan has said that the
opposition parties were creating hinderances in the way of
country’s progress.
Addressing an open forum (Khuli Kutchery), he said that
the opposition would come to know about popularity of the
PML-N in general election 2018, when it would sweep polls.
He said people were with the PML-N as ever. He said the enemy
wanted to weaken the country but it could not succeed in its
nefarious agenda.
He said the incumbent government had rooted out terrorism,
and it had the ability to protect its geographical and ideological boundaries.
He said the PML-N government was solving people’s problems
on priority.
Chairmen of different union councils (UCs) also spoke on
the occasion.
