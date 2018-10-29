Opposition facing differences, efforts for APC failed: Naeem ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Monday said that Opposition was facing differences and their efforts for All Parties Conference (APC) had failed.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, he said that in last 30 years, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) governments looted billions of rupees, adding that only Sindh government embezzled an amount of Rs 300 billions.

He said that action would be taken as par law against corruption.

He said that opposition had no power to stop accountability process.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was working for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that the government was making efforts to resolve the problems of the people by initiating welfare projects.