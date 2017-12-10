Opposition doing negative politics for vested interests:Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz Sunday said that the opposition parties were doing negative politics for their vested interests.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and some other opposition parties were playing role of puppet, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said people of Pakistan were well aware of the politics of such elements and had rejected them.

Daniyal said all political parties should play their role to resolve the matter of delimitation to conduct general elections in time.

He said Election Commission of Pakistan should also play its constitutional role to ensure holding of general elections in time.

Pakistan Peoples Party have raised objections on delimitation in Sindh province in provision results of census, he said.