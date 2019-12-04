Opposition cries over properties’ confiscation by NAB: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday criticizing opposition for creating hue and cry over seizure of Shehbaz Sharif’s property by National Accountability Bureau(NAB).

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition made hullabaloo whenever Prime Minister Imran Khan already showed strong determination to eliminate the corrupted mafia from every ranks the state, during PPP regime,it secretly set up a Zardari system to plunder the national kitty, later Shehbaz Sharif followed his footsteps, he added.

Both parties adopted the same procedure to damage the national economy as they used to launch gigantic projects to fool the innocent masses of the country, he stated.

They were expert frauds as they used to estimate their share of profits,kickbacks and choose the safe way to transfer the looted amount in their foreign account, before announcing any mega project , he further revealed.

Sharif’s whole family was spending nation’s money on their lavish lifestyle and protocol, Shehbaz Sharif purchased a chopper for his personal use and always traveled in VVIP flights during 2013-18, he mentioned.

They had minted money to buy properties in Pakistan and foreign land moreover during Sharif’s government 2717 policemen were deployed to provide security to these plunderers,he uttered.

“The economy of the country is getting stabilizing and the country will keep heading towards prosperity,though PML-N have dug holes to create problems for PTI govt but they have completely underestimated Khan’s determination,”he concluded.