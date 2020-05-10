Opposition calling assembly session for political gimmicks: Fraz

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Fraz on Sunday said that calling assembly session by Opposition parties amid dangerous coronavirus situation, was just a political point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel programs, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, was insisting the ruling party for holding assembly session to gain political mileage. It was just a political move to gain importance at this critical juncture when social distancing and other SoPs were imperative to follow, he added. He suggested the assembly session could be called after a few days. Commenting on modernizing the ministry at international standard, he said the incumbent government had a strong desire to promote culture, values and history besides bringing this important institution to the level of international standard. “We have institutions like PTV and Radio Pakistan, and these institution are highlighting development works and other progress done by the present government,” he stated.

Besides, these institutions were disseminating important information among the public, Fraz added.

To a question, the minister said, it was the responsibility of the incumbent government to resolve the problems of the masses fighting against coronavirus while improving economic condition of the country was also liability of the ruling party.

About national accountability bureau, he said there was dire need to bring reforms in some institutions like NAB, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and Income Tax so that these entities could perform diligently and efficiently. About NAB recovery, he said 25 to 30 percent recovery had been made by the bureau.

To another question, he said we should not call the assembly session during these days, and it could be postponed for some more days.

Senator Fraz said that relaxing lockdown was a risky act but keeping in view the miseries of poor masses, we had to take the hard decision for larger interest of the country.