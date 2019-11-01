Opposition agitation attempt to stop govt from delivering for public welfare: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the opposition through its agitation was trying to stop the government from delivering for the welfare of the people.

Talking to mediamen after her visit to district courts on the direction of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, she said all those tainted with corruption would now share the same stage in Islamabad and Prime Minister had also stated that the corrupt were getting together.

To a question, she said the government was ensuring protection of life and property of the citizens, however it had not created hurdles in the way of protesters. Dr Firdous said the government had accepted right of the opposition to protest. Those who claimed to be champions of democracy were now trying to dislodge the government through protest, she added. She said in the world people were protesting against corruption while here opposition including Maulana Fazlur Rehman was protecting corruption. Dr Firdous told that the government had facilitated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and gave him facilities of a five star hotel at the venue of the public meeting.

She said the government would not have provided facilities to the sit in of Maulana Fazlur Rehman if it was afraid of him. The government had provided him facilities of electricity, water, food and toilets and an ideal and conducive environment so that he could tell people about his agenda, wishes and desires.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not concerned about Islam but his eyes were on Islamabad, she observed.

She recalled when Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) staged sit in, before that houses of its leaders and workers were raided and they were mistreated.

Bilawal Bhutto was an immature person and he was not concerned about the problems of people, she added.

The Special Assistant said unfortunately the district courts in Islamabad were in a bad shape and facilities were not available for citizens. The judges were performing their responsibilities in a difficult environment, she said adding the judges needed a conducive and suitable environment to fulfill their obligations.

While visiting different courts, Dr Firdous said the condition of courts was enough to open eyes of those who ruled the country for 30 years.

She assured the Islamabad District Bar President that she would be their advocate so that their problems related to the courts could be resolved , adding it was vision of the Prime Minister to provide relief to the common man and ensure justice for him as it was also basic principle of his party.

She said she was thankful to Chief Justice IHC for asking her to visit district courts. She came to the court for the first time as in her 20 year political career no case or FIR was registered against her. She always worked for humanitarian and social causes and for the welfare of deprived sections of society and never got involved in the politics of police and courts, she explained.

Dr Firdous said after 60 years, the master plan of Islamabad was presented in the cabinet. In the new master plan, facilities would be provided for the courts. She urged the lawyers to withdraw cases from courts so that master plan with regard to courts could be implemented.

She said the government did not have two third majority in the National Assembly and it was in minority in Senate. So the government was compelled to issue ordinances for the welfare of people, she remarked.

“The real aim of the government is welfare of the people and the President has signed the ordinances.”

She said it was responsibility of the Parliament to ensure adequate number of judges for the courts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan who was a social worker and had always given priority to human rights would give facilities to judges, lawyers, prosecution and plaintiffs. The PM built cancer hospital for the benefit of the common man.

Dr Firdous said she would fulfill her responsibility in resolving issues faced by the courts.

She went on to say the government had undertaken legal reforms including giving women the right of property inheritance and carried out changes in criminal laws.

She said The World Bank President had appreciated the economic performance of the government.