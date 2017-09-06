Opponents to face defeat in next elections: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Sept 6 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and President PML-N

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Ameer Muqam Wednesday said that those who have failed to control dengue and menace of rodents would face defeat in next

general election owing to performance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing a joining-ceremony in Hazar Khawani here, he said that so

called political leaders who raised misleading slogans to deceive public would be rejected by masses in next general election.

He said that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) has done nothing

for the people adding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is far behind in terms of

progress and growth.

He said that losses of the people were much less if Imran Niazi had

accepted his failure to run affairs of KP.

Muqam said that new entrants are assets of his party that would be

respected and consulted while making decisions. He said that essence of

his politics is to serve people and no stone would be left unturned to address their grievances. He also announced electricity and Sui Gas provision projects for the area.

On the occasion, local government representatives, Waheed Khan,

Shahnawaz and Tajamul Hussain announced joining of PMLN with their friends and followers.