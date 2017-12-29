Opponents have no agenda: Sana

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah

Khan Friday said some elements wanted to use Tahirul Qadri’s shoulder for making their elections easy.

These elements, he added, were not able to face the public

due to their pathetic performance that’s why they were

attempting to create instability and anarchy in the province.

Speaking to the media at the Punjab Assembly cafeteria,

he said, opponents had no agenda but to stop the PML-N

leadership from serving people, adding that previous PTI

sponsored sit-in was staged to halt development process

in the country. Despite all tactics, he said, they failed to lessen popularity of Nawaz Sharif.

He said, the government following the verdict of the High Court had immediately made Baqar Najfi report public and even then Tahirul Qadri had reservations about the report, he could approach the court.

The law minister endorsing the utterance of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said nobody could deny sacrifices and services of the Pak army, adding that Saad didn’t say any thing concerning army.

He told a questioner that general elections and Senate

polls would be held on time.

About his resignation, Sana said, the matter would only be decided by the Punjab chief minister.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was still a

popular party and emerge sole victorious in the upcoming elections.