Opponents free to file references against him: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) nominee for the prime minister’s

slot, Sunday said opponents were free to file references against

him.

Talking to media persons after meeting Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl

(JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here, he said he had been in

politics for the last 30 years and had declared all his assets.

The opponents could file multiple references against him, but

they should avoid mudslinging on baseless grounds, he added.

He said the party had nominated him as a candidate for the

office of prime minister and he would approach all the National

Assembly members to vote for him.

Replying to a question, Abbasi said he would form the cabinet

in consultation with the PML-N leadership. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,

he added, was an important leader, who had great respect in the party.

Answering another question, he said having an ‘Iqama’ was not

illegal as it was just like a visa.

To a query, he said despite reservations the Supreme Court’s

verdict had already been implemented.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the decision to support the PML-N

candidate for prime minister would be taken in consultation with

the party leaders.

A meeting of the JUI-F’s parliamentary party had been summoned

in that regard, he added.

He said being an ally, the JUI-F would extend all out support to

the PML-N for steering the country out of crisis. “We all have

collective responsibility to frustrate international conspiracies

against the country,” he added.