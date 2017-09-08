Opponents can’t beat PML-N in politics, election: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader

Maryam Nawaz Friday said opponents could not beat Nawaz Sharif and his party in politics and election.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opponents

could not compete with PML-N due to the reason they were hatching

conspiracies against it and its leadership.

The opponents were hiding behind the courts and Election

Commission of Pakistan, Maryam said.

“We are not afraid of any one or criticism. Everyone knows about the

elements who were hatching conspiracies against the PML-N,” she said.

She said Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified for having “Iqama”, he had

no corruption charges. His hands were clean. Despite reservations, we accepted the decision.

She hoped that the PML-N’s future was bright and it would be proved in

bye-election NA-120 this month.