Opponents afraid of PPP’s popularity: Sheri Rehman

LAHORE, Jul 10 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator Sheri Rehman on Tuesday claimed that opponents were afraid of PPP’s regaining popularity in the country.

Talking to the media after a meeting jointly presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari here, she alleged that the party was being snubbed even though it was participating in the elections.

She alleged that the National Accountability Bureau had double standards and was targeting the PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar claimed that whatever was being done with the PPP, was a pre-poll rigging.

He alleged that the party workers and candidates were being forced to change their loyalties and an new IJI was being formed.

Farhatullah Babar said the PPP demanded that those FIA officers, who prepared the report against the party leadership, should be removed.