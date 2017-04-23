Opp parties fearing defeat in general elections 2018: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-

N) MNA Talal Chaudhry Sunday said the opposition parties were

afraid of development-oriented agenda of PML-N and fearing their

defeat in the upcoming general elections 2018.

Talking to a private news channel,he said the government

would complete its tenure and general elections would be held in 2018

as there was no option of early elections.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular

leader among the masses and he would continue to serve them, Talal

said.

He said decision of Supreme Court on Panama Papers was in

favour of the Prime Minister and he would also be vindicated from

Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was ready to cooperate with

JIT and he would remain Prime Minister of the country after JIT

investigation.

The MNA said wish of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the Prime

Minister’s resignation would not be fulfilled as the PM was

elected with the votes of the people.