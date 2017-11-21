OPF to host Migrants week from Dec 18 to 23

Islamabad, November 21, (APP):Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) would host migrants week here from December 18 to 23 to raise

raise awareness about the challenges and difficulties of migration.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday Barrister Amjad Malik Chairman Board of Governor of OPF, said that a mini convention of Overseas Pakistanis would be held on the last day of week and people from all walks of life would participate in it.

He said that it was the need of hour for to strengthen Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC) to resolve the maximum problems of OPs in minimum time and facilitate them.

To a question, he said that OPF would also hold a seminar on December 25 at OPF girls college to create the awareness among the new generation about the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad AIi Jinnah.

He said that by the end of this year, the possession letters to the allottees of Zone-V housing scheme would be distribute for Block-C and other block also to be completed soon.

Barrister Amjad Malik said that he already had discussed issues of expats in UK and Europe adding OPF explored ways to work together to resolve issues relating to service delivery, investment and ensuring good governance and accountability.

The chairman confirmed that 30 members from UK , 15 from USA and Canada and 15 members from different cities of Europe had been included in the OPF Advisory Panel. He said it would foster relations between over 8 million overseas citizens overseas and the OPF and would increase its meaningfulness.