Operational preparedness of corps for conventional war satisfactory: COAS

RAWALPINDI, March 28, (APP): Expressing satisfaction on state of operational preparedness of the Corps for conventional war as well as performance in ongoing Internal Security operations Chief of Army Satff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said experience of war against terrorism has made the Army battle hardened which makes the soldiers better prepared for conventional war.

This was stated by the COAS during having detailed briefing on operational preparedness, ongoing Internal Security operations and other aspects of Corps functioning at Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release the COAS addressing garrison officers, the COAS apprised them about security environment and cardinals of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF).

He said RuF shall bring lasting peace and stability in the country.

He praised exemplary performance of young officers and sacrifices rendered by them during the security operations. He said that young officers are his pride and nation also owes peace and stability to their patriotic devotion.

Addressing the soldiers, the COAS acknowledged their role in ongoing security operations and said that they are the real strength of the Army.

The COAS apprised them about various welfare measures being undertaken at Army level for them and their families including health care, education and quality of life.

Later, the COAS inaugurated Combined Military Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) at Bahawalpur. The institute will have first batch of 100 students of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) this year while another 50 students of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) will be added next year on-wards.

The COAS said that Army is significantly contributing to nation building and CIMS Bahawalpur is another addition in this regard.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lieutenant General Sher Afgun.