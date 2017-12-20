Operation Zarb-e-Azb restores peace in FATA: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, Dec 20 (APP):Governor, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday said that Peace has been restored in FATA due to success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and writ of the state has been established.

Further, he said, repatriation process of temporarily displaced tribal families to their native places, have almost been completed and simultaneously, efforts for rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged infrastructures are also

progressing well.

He expressed these views, while addressing participants of 22nd senior Management Course Karachi, who called on Governor at Governor House Peshawar.

On the occasion, faculty of the senior Management Course, Trainees, Secretary Law and Order Raza Hassan and Secretary social Sector Yousaf Raheem were also present. Secretary Law and order gave a detailed presentation regarding developmental schemes in FATA.

While referring to CPEC, the Governor added, “CPEC will prove to be fate changer not only for Pakistan but for the whole of South Asian region”.

In response to questions, the Governor said, Government is serious in implementation of FATA reforms and concrete

steps are under process to merge FATA with KP, so that it can become at par with other progressive areas of the country.