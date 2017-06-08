Operation Siplinji checked setting up of Daesh foothold: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, June 8 (APP): The successful operation conducted by
security forces in Siplinji near Mastung on June 4, denied
establishment of any direct or indirect ISIS organized
infrastructure in Balochistan or elsewhere in the country.
Director General (DG) Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said this here on Thursday while
issuing details about the incident according to which a dozen
terrorists were killed.
Based on actionable intelligence, he said the security forces
conducted an operation in Mastung from 1-3 June. There were reports
about presence of 10-15 terrorists of a banned outfit Lashrake-
Jhangivi Al-Almi (LeJA) hiding in caves near Splingi (Koh-i-
Siah/Koh-i-Maran) 36 Kilometer South East of Mastung.
The said organization was reportedly making efforts for
establishing communication with ISIS (Daish) and intended to
facilitate establishment of ISIS foothold in Balochistan, he said.
Operation for physical clearance of target area, spread over
10 Kilometers, started early morning on June 1 by landing of
heliborne force, he said.
Operation continued for three days and the terrorists who were
hiding in caves offered stiff resistance. Over 250 meter long gorge
with steep heights and multiple caves made the clearance operation
difficult and challenging, he said.
The intelligence and security forces personnel fought
valiantly to clear the hideout by June 3, Gen Asif said.
During exchange of fire, 12 hardcore terrorists including two
suicide bombers were killed. The suicide bomber used against Maulana
Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on May 12, was also sent by this group from same
the hideout.
In the operation five security forces personnel including two
officers got injured.
The security forces, during the operation, destroyed
Improvised Explosive Device making facility inside cave and
recovered cache of arms and ammunition which included 50 kilogram
of explosive, three suicide bomber jackets, 18 grenades, six rocket
launchers, four light machine guns, 18 small machine guns, four sniper
rifles, 38 communication sets and huge ammunition of various types.
The successful operation by security forces besides denying
establishing of any direct or indirect ISIS organized infrastructure
in Balochistan or elsewhere in Pakistan, also foiled terrorist incidents in Pakistan.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has
appreciated effort of Southern Command, intelligence agencies and
the troops for conducting successful operation.
The ISPR issued photographs of the terrorists killed during
the operation.
