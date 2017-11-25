Operation launched to clear Fiazabad from protestors staging sit-in since Nov 6

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police along with FC and Rangers personnel on early Saturday morning have started crackdown against those staging sit-in at Faizabad after the deadline given by the district administration to protesters to clear the main road expired at 12:00 midnight.

Around 2000-25000 protesters from the religious group Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah Pakistan group have been blocking the main highway used by hundreds of thousands of commuters since November 6 , causing great inconvenience for them.

It is to mention that several attempts were made by Ministry of Interior and local administration along with other religious leaders to resolve the issues through negotiations but in vain.

More than 9000 personnel of police, FC and Rangers are taking part in operation to clear Faizabad and firing shells and water canon are being used. Special teams have been formed to arrest the leaders amongst protesters and policemen taking part in operation has been not given any weapon.

The connected roads and streets have been closed by the administration while Emergency has been declared in the hospitals within capital.

Earlier, the district administration in Islamabad had issued final warning to sit-in protestors in Faizabad to clear the main road by 12:00midnight and let them implement the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling.

District Magistrate Muhammad Mushtaq finally ordered to launch the operation. Around 800 policemen have entered theh `Pindal’ and it has been categorically directed by police officials present there to handle the situation without any loss to any person.