Operation Khyber-4 continues, troops successfully clear Brekh Muhammad Kandao mountain

RAWALPINDI, July 22 (APP): Operation Khyber 4 continues with

major achievement last night when troops including SSG successfully

cleared the highest and craggiest mountain top Brekh Muhammad Kandao

near Pak-Afghan border.

Many terrorists killed, few fled to Afghanistan. Terrorists

hide out dismantled, cache of IEDs, arms and ammunition recovered,

an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said

Saturday.

Having cleared the top, the forces had established posts on

over 12000 feet high feature riddled with thick forestation, it

added.

This mountain top was being used as main observation point and

its base as transit or storage point.

Terrorists gave stiff resistance but couldn’t sustain against

determination of Pakistani troops. The mountain top was planned to

be cleared little later as per initial plan but with high tempo

operation it had been cleared well ahead of planned timings, it

added.