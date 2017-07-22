Operation Khyber-4 continues, troops successfully clear Brekh Muhammad Kandao mountain

RAWALPINDI, July 22 (APP): Operation Khyber 4 continues with
major achievement last night when troops including SSG successfully
cleared the highest and craggiest mountain top Brekh Muhammad Kandao
near Pak-Afghan border.
Many terrorists killed, few fled to Afghanistan. Terrorists
hide out dismantled, cache of IEDs, arms and ammunition recovered,
an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said
Saturday.
Having cleared the top, the forces had established posts on
over 12000 feet high feature riddled with thick forestation, it
added.
This mountain top was being used as main observation point and
its base as transit or storage point.
Terrorists gave stiff resistance but couldn’t sustain against
determination of Pakistani troops. The mountain top was planned to
be cleared little later as per initial plan but with high tempo
operation it had been cleared well ahead of planned timings, it
added.