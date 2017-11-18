Operation against religious parties’ sit-in postponed for 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Federal Interior Ministry Saturday directed the local administration to postpone operation against religious parties, who are staging sit-in in Faizabad area, for another 24 hours.

According to Private news channel, ultimatum of Islamabad High Court (IHC) given to protesters in the federal capital belonging to Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah and Sunni Tehreek has expired at 10:00pm on Friday after which contingents of Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) have been deployed at the sit-in site for operation.

The administration has ordered police to remain on high-alert and some of the entry points of Islamabad have been blocked using containers.

Residents of Faizabad and Sector I-8 have also been ordered to stay in houses and avoid inter-city movement while the protesters were also offered an alternate place to record their peaceful protest.