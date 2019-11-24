Opening of Kartarpur corridor, religious heritage of Pakistan highlighted in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan has organized a seminar and photographic exhibition on ‘Cultural Diversity of Pakistan and Kartarpur Corridor’ at the Brussels press club,

which attracted high appreciation from European and Sikh communities of Belgium

on Kartarpur Sahib corridor initiative.

The event was attended by a large number of diplomats including ambassadors, high officials of the EU Foreign Office and other European Institutions, think tanks, academics, media persons and representatives of different religious organizations, a press release received here Sunday said.

Sikh pilgrims from Belgium, who recently visited Pakistan for the inauguration of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, were also invited to share their experiences.

On the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A Janjua said it was important to highlight the opening up of the Kartarpur corridor, a passage giving visa-free and quick access to Sikh pilgrims to the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder and spiritual leader of the Sikh religion.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan himself took keen interest in the completion of the project, which was constructed in record time of less than a year,” he added.

Tracing roots of religious heritage in different periods of history, ambassador Janjua gave an overview of growth and expansion of various religions including Budhism, Hinduism, Christianity and Sikhism in the areas that constituted present day Pakistan.

He also talked about the indigenous characteristics of Sufism as an effective way of promoting teachings of the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also referred to the first presidential address of the founder of Pakistan

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah about the freedom of religions in the state of Pakistan.

Photographs by award winning photographer Syed Javaid A Kazi, representing places of worships and festivals of different religions in Pakistan as well as books

on religious and cultural heritage of Pakistan were also displayed on the occasion.

During the seminar, various aspects of Pakistan’s cultural diversity and religious heritage including the contribution of Christian community towards health and education sector were also discussed.

Former German Member of the European Parliament Frank Schwalba-Hoth, Sikh leader Gurdawer Singh, father Adeel Mazhar, a Pakistani priest currently serving in Belgium, and sister Shama Chan. Brother Luc Vansina, a Belgian priest who had served in Pakistan.

Sikh community leader Gurdawer Singh expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and support.

Singh said, “I love Pakistan and I love Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking this initiative which has enabled many Sikh pilgrims to visit their holiest place of worship”.

He shared his experience of his visit to Pakistan reckoning how he was warmly welcomed everywhere and the respect and care he received from the people.

Father Adeel Mazhar gave a comprehensive view of contribution of the Christian community in the fields of education and medicines in Pakistan.

Sister Shama Chan talked about harmony among various cultures and religions in Pakistan, saying that all the different religions and cultures maintain their distinct identities yet experience strong bonds of unity as one nation.

Former German MEP Frank Schwalba-Hoth expressed concerns over situation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and called upon the international community to take action in this regard.