Opening of ‘Free Balochistan Office’ in New Delhi reflects India’s hegemonic designs: FO

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP):Foreign Office Thursday responding to reports of opening of ‘Free Balochistan Office’ in New Delhi said Indian interference in Pakistan was an established fact and indicated its hegemonic designs.

“India needs to act as a responsible member of the international community and desist from such actions,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing here at the Foreign Office.

He said the case of Commander Jadhav was an evidence of “Indian terrorism and espionage”, and said Pakistan had shared with the UN and international community.

“Indian actions are against inter-state norms and threaten regional peace and tranquility,” he said, adding that Pakistan was fully equipped to defend itself against such acts.

The spokesman said Pakistan’s case in International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was “very strong”, because he was apprehended within Pakistani territory.

He said the UN secretary general’s endorsement of the report by the Office of Human Rights Commission on Kashmir was the biggest success of Pakistan in 70 years in the domain of Kashmir.

“The international support that we gained on Kashmir is the biggest success of our foreign policy in seven decades,” he said and added that the OHCHR report “another blow to India’s farcical constructs about IOK”.

The Spokesman mentioned that the OHCHR report quoted official Indian sources including Indian parliament, supreme court and external affairs ministry for not giving permission to the inquiry commission for a visit.

On contrary, he said, Pakistan welcomed the visit by the UN commission of Inquiry, as recommended in the report, to both Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said the OHCHR report had greatly upset the Indian efforts to project that all was well in IoK and was the first report of its kind that acknowledged and documented India’s widest human rights violations.

He said the Indian attempts to call this report a motivated and ill-intended piece of work had been vociferously denied by the United Nations and said the UN calls India’s allegations, without proper examining of the report, were deeply disappointing.

On India’s test-launch of BrahMose supersonic missile, the spokesman said there was a need for restraint and responsibility to control the arms race in South Asia.