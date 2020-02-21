Opening ceremony of PSL added to colours of City of Lights

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League in Karachi added to the colours of the City of Lights.

In a tweet, she said that entire nation deserved congratulations on homecoming of the PSL. She said that the nation which showed great resilience against the terrorism deserved revival of sports activities.

She said that the revival of peace was result of the unprecedented sacrifices of the people of Pakistan, Armed Forces, police and law enforcement agencies.

She said that with revival of international cricket, foreign cricket stars have arrived here. She also thanked foreign players for coming to Pakistan to participate in PSL-5.