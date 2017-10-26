Opening ceremony, match timings of 3rd Pak-Lanka T-20I

LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):The Third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

The match will start at 6pm; the start time has been brought

forward by an hour due to prevailing weather and dew conditions in

Lahore, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board, here on Thursday.

Spectators are advised to reach the stadium on time, the stadium

gates will be opened three hours prior to the start of the match

at 3:00pm. An opening ceremony will take place at 4:45pm.

-Gates to open 3:00pm

-Opening ceremony 4:45pm

-Match starts 6:00pm