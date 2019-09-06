Open trials of U13,U16 players from 12 September

LAHORE, Sep 06 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for U13 and U16 players from 12 September till 20 September under the U13 Catch Young and U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes.

The trials will be held across 82 cities of the country, under the new domestic structure, which was launched on 31 August, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday. The trials will be conducted by the PCB domestic and local coaches.

“The players selected from the trials will feature in the Final Trials to select six Cricket Association Team which will eventually play the National U13 and U16 tournaments”, he said.