Op. RUF is in sequel to previous anti-terror operations: COAS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday highlighted the enormity of the

endeavor undertaken by Pakistan against the forces of disorder and

terror, over the last many years.

He underlined the importance and context of the military

campaign that commenced in 2007-08 and has now evolved into

Operation Raad-ul-Fasaad (RUF), according to the Inter Services

Public Relations.

Operation RUF is aimed at utilizing the success of military

operation to bring lasting peace, stability and normalcy to the

country, he said while addressing the inaugural session of two-day

Pakistan-UK Seminar on “Sharing Experiences in Stabilization and

Peace Efforts.”

The moot is being organized at National Defence University

(NDU). According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media

release the event is second in on ongoing consultative process

between security practitioners of the two countries.

The UK delegation is being led by Lieutenant General Patrick

Sanders.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders paid homage to the

efforts of Pakistan; People and Army in their fight against

terrorism, making not only Pakistan but also the world, a safer

place.

The audience comprised dignitaries from British High

Commission, ex- ambassadors, senior serving and retired officers and

participants from various think tanks and universities.