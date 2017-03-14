ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday highlighted the enormity of the
endeavor undertaken by Pakistan against the forces of disorder and
terror, over the last many years.
He underlined the importance and context of the military
campaign that commenced in 2007-08 and has now evolved into
Operation Raad-ul-Fasaad (RUF), according to the Inter Services
Public Relations.
Operation RUF is aimed at utilizing the success of military
operation to bring lasting peace, stability and normalcy to the
country, he said while addressing the inaugural session of two-day
Pakistan-UK Seminar on “Sharing Experiences in Stabilization and
Peace Efforts.”
The moot is being organized at National Defence University
(NDU). According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media
release the event is second in on ongoing consultative process
between security practitioners of the two countries.
The UK delegation is being led by Lieutenant General Patrick
Sanders.
Earlier, Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders paid homage to the
efforts of Pakistan; People and Army in their fight against
terrorism, making not only Pakistan but also the world, a safer
place.
The audience comprised dignitaries from British High
Commission, ex- ambassadors, senior serving and retired officers and
participants from various think tanks and universities.
Op. RUF is in sequel to previous anti-terror operations: COAS
